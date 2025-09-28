/Asia Cup 2025, Final: Who will win between India vs Pakistan? Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

India and Pakistan will clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 28). India come into the match on a six-match winning streak, displaying clinical and consistent performances throughout the tournament. In contrast, Pakistan had a poor start but have gained momentum with hard-fought victories over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Notably, this will be the first time India and Pakistan face each other in the final of the Asia Cup. As this crucial clash approaches, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final match

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding in the 2025 Asia Cup so far. He was named Player of the Match in India’s first two matches. The left-arm spinner has already picked 13 wickets in six matches at an incredible economy of 6.04. He could once again be the key bowler for India on Sunday (Sep 28).

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

The attacking opener from Pakistan has built a reputation as a big-hitter of the ball. He has scored 2194 runs in 105 T20Is at a strike rate of 132.32. Zaman’s aggressive starts can put India under pressure early.

Abhishek Sharma (India)

Star Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming Asia Cup Final match on Sunday, (Sep 28). He has 844 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 197.65. If he manages to get a good start again, he will aim to build a big score against Pakistan.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Star Pakistani middle-order batter, Sahibzada Farhan, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against India. He has 452 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 120.53.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The experienced Indian right-arm pacer is vital for his team in the powerplay as well as death overs with his deadly yorkers. In 72 T20Is, he has picked up 92 wickets at an average of 17.67 and an economy of 6.29.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK match prediction

India appear stronger on paper and hold the psychological edge, having already beaten Pakistan twice in this tournament. However, Pakistan will be eager for revenge, especially with the confidence of having won two out of their three T20Is against India at the Dubai International Stadium. With high stakes and intense rivalry, a competitive clash is expected, and it could very well go down to the final over, with India likely to edge out Pakistan in a thrilling finish.