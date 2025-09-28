/ Asia Cup 2025 Final, IND vs PAK: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

India and Pakistan are set to face off in a blockbuster final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, (Sep 28), at the Dubai International Stadium. This marks a historic occasion as it will be the first-ever final between India and Pakistan in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup. India remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, and they have also defeated Pakistan twice; first in the group stage and then again in Super Four. Meanwhile, Pakistan fought their way through a challenging Super Four phase to book their place in the summit clash. Before this high-voltage encounter gets underway, here’s a look at the head-to-head record, ground statistics, pitch report, and other key details to watch out for.