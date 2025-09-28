/ Asia Cup 2025 Final, IND vs PAK: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Before the high-voltage India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final gets underway, here’s a look at the head-to-head record, ground statistics, pitch report, and other key details to watch out for.
India and Pakistan are set to face off in a blockbuster final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, (Sep 28), at the Dubai International Stadium. This marks a historic occasion as it will be the first-ever final between India and Pakistan in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup. India remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, and they have also defeated Pakistan twice; first in the group stage and then again in Super Four. Meanwhile, Pakistan fought their way through a challenging Super Four phase to book their place in the summit clash. Before this high-voltage encounter gets underway, here’s a look at the head-to-head record, ground statistics, pitch report, and other key details to watch out for.
Since the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the countries have met in 15 T20Is.India have won 12 times, including the first match in 2007, which was tied and then decided in a bowl out. However, two of Pakistan's three wins came in Dubai.
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The power play will be very important for both teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.
