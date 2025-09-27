/IND vs PAK: Patriotism, rage in mud as leading multiplex chain to screen Asia Cup Final

Just almost two weeks ago, social media was flooded with messages of ‘boycott India vs Pakistan’ game in Asia Cup 2025; and boom, a fortnight later, PVR INOX – a leading multiplex chain in India are screening the marquee final between at over 100-plus screens across the nation. Following the Pahalgam terror attack in India’s Kashmir early this year that shocked the nation, cricket fans decided to boycott watching India vs Pakistan matches in this continental tournament.

Although rage and patriotism were peaking when the tournament began (with everyone caring the least about the ‘mother of all matches’), the dynamics changed quickly following the IND-PAK Super Four tie. The growing social media engagement reflected everyone’s interest in India-Pakistan matches, with PVR making it a grander affair by screening the Sunday final.

Considering that the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final would attract a billion eyeballs, PVR INOX, in a strategic partnership with ITW Universe and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), decided to stream this marquee cricket match in 100-plus theatres across India; the tickets are available on bookmyshow.com.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final



India and Pakistan will meet for the third time in this edition, in a first-ever Asia Cup Final on Sunday (Sep 28) in Dubai. Having topped Group A, which also included Pakistan, alongside two associate nations, Team India maintained their winning run in the Super Four stage. In three contested matches, the Men in Blue were always on the winning side, beating the three remaining teams across two venues.



While India first beat their arch-rivals in their second group game in Dubai (by seven wickets), they clinched a crucial six-wicket win over the Men in Green during the Super Four tie at the same venue.

