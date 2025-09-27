/‘All these filmy reactions…,’ K Srikkanth bashes Harshit Rana for ‘no show’ against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

India rested Jasprit Bumrah for the dead rubber against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four tie, bringing in two seamers, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. While the left-armer seamer earned laurels for his impressive penultimate over and the Super Over, Rana leaked runs while looking clueless with his line and length. The lanky seamer conceded 54 runs in his four overs, and although he picked a wicket, he never troubled the Lankans, who equalled India’s first-inning total to take the game to the Super Over. Meanwhile, former Indian World Cup winners Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Ravichandran Ashwin blasted the Indian quick for his ‘all talk and no show’ in the last Super Match of the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth tore apart Rana, saying, “Harshit Rana does too many filmy gimmicks. All these filmy reactions aren’t of any use, you’ve to actually bowl well. He does all these filmy reactions in the IPL as well.

“This is not a good attitude; it’s just showboating. He dives after the ball is already past him. Why dive after the goal has already been scored? Aggression is different, but showboating so much at a young age is why he got punished today,” Srikkanth added.



Defending 203, the Indian bowlers looked off colour; however, a few turned the game on its head and helped India stand tall in this exciting contest, including Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Acknowledging the same, Srikkanth said,



"India won because of the four overs in the middle from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. They both bowled magically. Wrist spinners are always potential match winners, which got proven today. Sri Lanka today exposed the Indian bowling a little bit. Axar Patel can be taken to the cleaners if there is no turn,” he continued.

‘Amateurish’

While Srikkanth slammed Harshit’s wayward bowling, another former Indian star, Ravichandran Ashwin, was almost of the same opinion about his figures against Sri Lanka. Harshit conceded 12 runs in his first over and 32 in his next two before leaking ten in the last over.



“I want to speak about Harshit Rana. Playing just a few matches, then sitting out others, can really affect confidence and rhythm. But the mistakes against Sri Lanka were really amateurish,” Ashwin said of the Indian quick on his YouTube channel.



As Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka slammed Rana left, right and centre, Ashwin noted his bowling plan.



“One fast, one slow, one fast, one slow. That’s really amateurish cricket. He should learn from this,” Ashwin added.

