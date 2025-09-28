LOGIN
Before the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan gets underway at the Dubai International stadium, let's glance at the five memorable India-Pakistan finals in major tournaments over the years.

1985 World Championship of Cricket, MCG
(Photograph: AFP)

1985 World Championship of Cricket, MCG

Kris Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri starred as India crushed Pakistan by eight wickets in a dominant final at Melbourne. Srikkanth’s aggressive 67 and Shastri’s unbeaten 63 helped India chase down a modest target of 177 with ease, sealing a memorable win on Australian soil.

1986 Austral-Asia Cup, Sharjah
(Photograph: AFP)

1986 Austral-Asia Cup, Sharjah

A thrilling final saw Javed Miandad’s iconic last-ball six steal victory for Pakistan. Chasing India’s 245, Miandad held his nerve under pressure to finish unbeaten on 116, marking one of the most unforgettable moments in the India-Pakistan rivalry.

1994 Austral-Asia Cup, Sharjah
(Photograph: AFP)

1994 Austral-Asia Cup, Sharjah

Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail set the platform with a strong opening partnership. Sohail’s all-round performance helped Pakistan post a big total of 250, while India’s chase fell short despite resistance from Tendulkar and Sidhu, handing Pakistan a 39-run victory.

2007 ICC World T20, Johannesburg
(Photograph: AFP)

2007 ICC World T20, Johannesburg

India’s first T20 World Cup title came after a nail-biting final in 2007. Gautam Gambhir’s 75 anchored the innings, while Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 16 off 30 balls and Joginder Sharma’s brilliant death bowling sealed a five-run win.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy, The Oval
(Photograph: AFP)

2017 ICC Champions Trophy, The Oval

Pakistan stunned India with a massive 180-run win. Fakhar Zaman’s century and Mohammed Amir’s fiery bowling spell of 3/16 dismantled India’s top order. This dominant performance gave Pakistan their biggest win margin in an ICC final against their arch-rivals.

