Before the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan gets underway at the Dubai International stadium, let's glance at the five memorable India-Pakistan finals in major tournaments over the years.
Kris Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri starred as India crushed Pakistan by eight wickets in a dominant final at Melbourne. Srikkanth’s aggressive 67 and Shastri’s unbeaten 63 helped India chase down a modest target of 177 with ease, sealing a memorable win on Australian soil.
A thrilling final saw Javed Miandad’s iconic last-ball six steal victory for Pakistan. Chasing India’s 245, Miandad held his nerve under pressure to finish unbeaten on 116, marking one of the most unforgettable moments in the India-Pakistan rivalry.
Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail set the platform with a strong opening partnership. Sohail’s all-round performance helped Pakistan post a big total of 250, while India’s chase fell short despite resistance from Tendulkar and Sidhu, handing Pakistan a 39-run victory.
India’s first T20 World Cup title came after a nail-biting final in 2007. Gautam Gambhir’s 75 anchored the innings, while Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 16 off 30 balls and Joginder Sharma’s brilliant death bowling sealed a five-run win.
Pakistan stunned India with a massive 180-run win. Fakhar Zaman’s century and Mohammed Amir’s fiery bowling spell of 3/16 dismantled India’s top order. This dominant performance gave Pakistan their biggest win margin in an ICC final against their arch-rivals.