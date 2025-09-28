/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Sahibzada Farhan scripts history, becomes first player to achieve THIS record against Bumrah

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan’s opener Sahibzada Farhan scripts history at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 28). He became the first player in T20 International cricket to hit Jasprit Bumrah for three sixes. The aggressive opener hit two sixes off Bumrah in the Asia Cup Super Four match between India vs Pakistan, adding another one in the tournament's final.

Players with the most sixes against Jasprit Bumrah

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 8 sixes (IPL)

- 8 sixes (IPL) Virat Kohli (India) - 6 sixes (IPL)

- 6 sixes (IPL) JP Duminy (South Africa) - 6 sixes (IPL)

- 6 sixes (IPL) Cummins (Australia) - 5 sixes (IPL)

- 5 sixes (IPL) Andre Russell (West Indies) - 3 sixes (IPL)

- 3 sixes (IPL) MS Dhoni (India) - 2 sixes (IPL)

- 2 sixes (IPL) Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 3 sixes (T20Is)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final, Dubai

Earlier in the match, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first, making several changes. Hardik Pandya missed out due to injury, while Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were dropped. Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah and Rinku Singh returned to the team.

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman began the proceedings, while for India, Shivam Dube bowled the first over.