/'3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions:' BCCI announces $23,68,376 prize money for team in savage X post

India claimed their ninth Asia Cup crown with a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan. The game went down to the last over, where Tilak Varma stood tall with an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, while Rinku Singh struck the winning boundary.
In the final of the Asia Cup 2025, India beat Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday (Sep 28) to lift the trophy for the record ninth time. The final took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and India chased down 147 with just two balls to spare. After the win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a prize of Rs 21 crore ($23,68,375.80) for the players and support staff. Sharing this news on social media, the board posted: “3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff.”
Earlier in the match, India bowled Pakistan out on 146 in 19.1 overs after choosing to field first. Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball, taking four crucial wickets for 30 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy returned with two wickets each.
Chasing 147, India had an early collapse as Abhishek Sharma (5), Suryakumar Yadav (1) and Shubman Gill (12) fell quickly, leaving the team reeling at 20 for three inside four overs. Tilak Varma (69* off 53 balls) then balanced the Indian innings with Sanju Samson (24), putting on a 57-run stand before Samson was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed in the 13th over.
After that, Tilak was joined by Shivam Dube (33 off 22 balls), and they both added 60 runs to put pressure on Pakistani bowlers. The game went down to the last over, where Rinku Singh struck the winning boundary off the only ball he faced in the tournament.
After the match, Indian players once again chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, marking the third such instance in the tournament. As soon as the winning runs were scored, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh headed straight to the dugout to join the celebrations.