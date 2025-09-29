Asia Cup 2025: BCCI to raise strong objection at ICC meeting over trophy dispute with Mohsin Naqvi

The BCCI is preparing to file a ‘strong protest’ at the upcoming ICC meeting in November over a controversial incident involving Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Asian Cricket Council. Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused to accept it from him during the award ceremony in Dubai.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia explained that the Indian players’ decision was based on the belief that they could not accept the trophy from someone with ‘hostile intentions towards our country’. In the final, India beat Pakistan by five wickets, with Tilak Varma scoring an unbeaten 69 to earn Man of the Match award. "So far as the trophy is concerned, trophy distribution, India cannot take the trophy from the person who is waging a war against our country," Saikia was quoted as saying. "We have taken a decision not to accept the trophy but that does not allow the gentleman to take away the trophy and the medals to his hotel," he added. "This is unexpected, very childish in nature and we will launch a very strong protest with ICC in the forthcoming ICC meeting to be held in Dubai in the first week of November."

Mohsin Naqvi’s dual role as the PCB chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister has added to the tension surrounding the controversy. Saikia also took the opportunity to commend the Indian team for their flawless performance throughout the tournament. "India won all the seven matches at the group stage. India won all the three matches. Thereafter in the group of four they won the matches and finally also," he said. "Out of these seven matches, India won against Pakistan 3-0. So this is a big victory and (a) big time cricket achievement for the country."

Addressing the decision to compete in the Asia Cup, despite the political backdrop and criticism, Saikia emphasised that the BCCI followed the policy set by the Indian government. He explained, “When it comes to bilateral series, India does not engage with Pakistan or other hostile country. However, in multilateral events like the Asia Cup, we follow the central government's stance. Otherwise, international bodies could impose sanctions on our federation, and we’d risk being excluded from these events.”

