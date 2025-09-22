/D4vd case update: US Singer dropped from Spilt Milk festival amid police investigation

American singer D4vd's controversy has been grabbing eyeballs ever since a music video led to the discovery of the body of a missing teen in his registered car. The news being blown on the internet has led to the cancellation of his tours. In the latest development, he has been dropped from one of the festivals as well.

More details about being D4vd dropped from the festival

According to reports, D4vd has been removed from the Spilt Milk festival after a teenager's body was found in his Tesla. But an official statement is yet to be given by the promoters. Reports suggest that the poster of the festival was also updated and the lineup was changed, with D4vd's name being erased from the list of performers.

Reportedly, this change has come up after the singer's alleged involvement in the murder of a 15-year-old girl named 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was reported missing on April 5, 2024.

For the unversed, Spilt Milk is an Australian music festival first held exclusively in Canberra in 2016 before expanding to Ballarat in 2019, Gold Coast in 2022, and Perth in 2023. This year's festival will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, with several lineup performances that include Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Nessa Barrett, Skin On Skin, Sombr, Rebecca Black and more.

All about the case of D4vd

Reportedly, the news of D4vd being involved in a case involving the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas began when his music video titled Romantic Homicide sparked discussion on social media.

Moreover, her severely decomposed and mutilated remains were discovered in a Tesla after a report of foul stench coming from the car. The car was then towed after being reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

For the unversed, Burke's music career started when he made gaming montages of the video game Fortnite. Before his rise to prominence, Burke released his music to SoundCloud, including songs such

as "You and I," “Take Me To the Sun”, "and "Runaway".