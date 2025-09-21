/Zubeen Garg used to have sudden 'blackouts', reveals Anu Malik of singer's health crises

Assam singer Zubeen Garg's death has left his fans heartbroken. The entire country is mourning the loss of the singer and paying tribute. Amid this, Anu Malik, who collaborated with the late singer on several films such as Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Mission Istanbul, has paid tribute to the star.

Although he praised Garg’s immense talent, Malik also revealed the health issues the singer had been going through.

“He was such a gentle, loving soul,” the music composer said as he recalled his first meeting with him, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“I had met him first through a person from Assam. I made him sing in Fiza, and we got along like a house on fire. He was very emotional about his sister, who he had lost in an accident. He used to sing in Assamese, Bengali, Manipuri, Boro, even Marathi, he had told me! Malyali songs as well. His live-in concerts were deadly. Yeh khabar sunke mann khatta ho gaya hai. [Hearing this news has left me feeling really upset]” he said.

Anu Malik on Zubeen Garg's health issues

The composer also spoke about the health problems Garg was facing, revealing that he often experienced sudden blackouts.

“He used to tell me he has blackouts suddenly. I told him, ‘Go and get yourself checked.' Then we lost track (of it) over the years. Usne phone bhi nahi kiya, chala gaya. [He didn't even call; he just left.] The call of the hills, of his own Assam, was very strong,” he added.

Zubeen Garg's funeral: Thousand fans gather to pay tribute

Zubeen Garg, the Assamese singer known for his soothing voice, passed away during a water-sport adventure in Singapore. His mortal remains have been brought back to India and kept at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam, for fans to pay their respects.