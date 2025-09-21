/Zubeen Garg funeral: A sea of fans gather on Guwahati streets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute

Zubeeen Garg is no more. The well-known Assamese singer died following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52 years old.
After a fatal incident in Singapore, Garg's mortal remains were brought back to India on Sunday night.
Garg, the voice behind the superhit track Ya Ali, passed away after a scuba diving incident in Singapore. He has travelled to the tropical country to attend the North East India Festival.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the mortal remains of the icon at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 4, Delhi. Hemant paid tribute to the singer by offering flowers on the coffin.
To pay their last tribute to the singer, a sea of fans gathered along the roads of Guwahati. The picture shows an ambulance decorated with flowers and guarded by heavy security passing through the streets.
Zubeen Garg was a renowned Assamese singer. Over his decades-long career, he sang numerous songs in various languages. To pay tribute to him, thousands of fans took to the streets to honour their beloved singer.