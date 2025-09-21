LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Zubeen Garg funeral: A sea of fans gather on Guwahati streets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute

Zubeen Garg funeral: Sea of fans gather on Guwahati streets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 21, 2025, 14:25 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 14:25 IST

Zubeeen Garg is no more. The well-known Assamese singer died following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52 years old. 

Zubeen Garg funeral
1 / 4
(Photograph: X)

Zubeen Garg funeral

After a fatal incident in Singapore, Garg's mortal remains were brought back to India on Sunday night.

Garg, the voice behind the superhit track Ya Ali, passed away after a scuba diving incident in Singapore. He has travelled to the tropical country to attend the North East India Festival.

Assam Chief Minister pays tribute
2 / 4
(Photograph: X/@Himanta Biswa Sarma)

Assam Chief Minister pays tribute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the mortal remains of the icon at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 4, Delhi. Hemant paid tribute to the singer by offering flowers on the coffin.

Sea of fans
3 / 4
(Photograph: ANI)

Sea of fans

To pay their last tribute to the singer, a sea of fans gathered along the roads of Guwahati. The picture shows an ambulance decorated with flowers and guarded by heavy security passing through the streets.

Fans pay emotional tribute
4 / 4
(Photograph: X)

Fans pay emotional tribute

Zubeen Garg was a renowned Assamese singer. Over his decades-long career, he sang numerous songs in various languages. To pay tribute to him, thousands of fans took to the streets to honour their beloved singer.

Trending Photo

Zubeen Garg funeral: Sea of fans gather on Guwahati streets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute
4

Zubeen Garg funeral: Sea of fans gather on Guwahati streets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute

10 Beautiful islands around the world that look too perfect to be real
10

10 Beautiful islands around the world that look too perfect to be real

Weak Hero Class 2 to Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale: 7 k-dramas of Lee Jun-young you shouldn't miss
8

Weak Hero Class 2 to Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale: 7 k-dramas of Lee Jun-young you shouldn't miss

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan! 7 best movies to watch on OTT platforms
7

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan! 7 best movies to watch on OTT platforms

From The Crown to The Empress: Best royal-themed dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime and other
6

From The Crown to The Empress: Best royal-themed dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime and other