/Zubeen Garg funeral: Food delivery platforms halt services in Assam to honour the icon?

The entire country is mourning the death of Assam's legendary singer, Zubeen Garg. The singer passed away following a tragic scuba incident on September 19, 2025. Reports state that although he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Following an autopsy, the mortal remains of the singer were sent back to India on Sunday (Sept 21).

After the news of Garg's passing broke, thousands of fans and admirers began gathering outside the singer's Guwahati residence.

Food delivery platforms halt services in Assam to honour the icon?

As a tribute to the legendary figure, the Assam government announced a three-day state mourning. Additionally, it has been reported that online food delivery and quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit also halted their operations across the state as a mark of respect for the singer.

However, there has been no official confirmation on whether the service suspension was specifically to honour the singer, or due to another reason.

As per the reports, the message has been displayed on the applications of the food delivery platforms and fast e-commerce platforms.

In the Swiggy application, the message reads,''Sorry! Restaurants aren’t accepting orders at the moment. Please check back later." Meanwhile, Zomato displayed the message, reading,''Please check back in a while.''

The state government has announced the state mourning from Sept 20 to Sept 22, during which no official entertainment, ceremonial programs and public celebrations will take place.

The CMO wrote in a post on X, “In loving memory of Assam’s eternal voice, Zubeen Garg. As a mark of respect, HCM Dr @himantabiswa has directed that State Mourning be declared from 20th to 22nd September 2025. During this period, all official entertainment, ceremonial programs and public celebrations will be in abeyance."

It added, “Assam Government stands in solidarity with the people in mourning beloved Zubeen. His legacy will forever resonate in our hearts. Essential service activities under ‘Sewa Saptah’ will continue, while ceremonial or benefit-distribution events stand postponed."

Thousands of fans step out to pay their last tribute.