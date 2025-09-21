/Singer Zubeen Garg's mortal remains kept at Guwahati stadium, three day state mourning announced

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's shocking death in Singapore has left the whole nation in shock, with millions of fans and colleagues from the industry mourning the untimely passing away of Ya Ali hitmaker. After the completion of an autopsy and other formalities, his mortal remains have arrived in Guhawati. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared pictures on his social media handle.

Zubeen Garg's body lay at the Guwahati stadium.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswas Sarma took to his X handle and shared pictures from Sarusajai Stadium and wrote, "Paid homage to our beloved Zubeen at Delhi airport. To his honest, his demise is yet-to sin in, it all feels like a bad dream. Travel safe, Zubeen! You will live on in each of our hearts- FOERVER".

Some of the fans of the late singer, who were visibly heartbroken, could be seen paying their final respects and expressing their grief.

In the previous X post, Chief Secretary Assam mentioned, "The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam’s beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time."

Zubeen Garg's death

The 52-year-old singer and actor died in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival.

As per the report of North East News, the singer was in Singapore to take part in a scuba diving activity when he fell into the sea. Although he was rescued and admitted to the IC ASU, he later died. He has also primarily sung in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi language films. In addition, he has also sung in other languages and dialects that include Kannada, and Karbi among others.