/Zubeen Garg last wish to be laid to rest by the Brahmaputra: ‘People should burn me there when I die'

Zubeen Garg’s untimely death has sent shockwaves across the nation, with millions of fans and followers grieving the legendary singer’s passing. The 52-year-old singer and actor died in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival.

Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated singers, reportedly lost his life during a water sports adventure. It is said that he jumped into the sea without a life jacket. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, but was declared dead upon arrival. Now, the entire nation waits for his mortal remains to be brought back home.

Months before Zubeen’s unfortunate demise, he shared his final wish.

In an interview with Pop Pavelopedia in January, Zubeen shared: “I am mad, I want to give everything of mine to people. Not for me. I am happy here. I have my studio, this is my home,” he said.

Talking about the place closest to his heart, he mentioned Tilla, referring to the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre. The singer expressed that he wished to spend his last days there.

“It’s a good place. It is one of the best places. It will be a small bungalow. I will stay there and die there. People should burn me there when I die. Or you wash me up in the Brahmaputra. I am a soldier. I am like a Rambo," he said.

The place on the banks of the Brahmaputra was perhaps what Zubeen had in his mind after his retirement. Sadly, it remains one of his unfulfilled wishes.

Post-mortem of Zubeen Garg to return to India

The mortal remains of Assam's beloved singer will arrive in Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday morning.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on X.