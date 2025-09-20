/Zubeen Garg last wish to be laid to rest by the Brahmaputra: ‘People should burn me there when I die'

Google Preferred
Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 20, 2025, 23:43 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 23:43 IST
Zubeen Garg Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore after a fatal accident during a water-sport adventure. The beloved singer was in the country to perform at North East India Festival.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely death has sent shockwaves across the nation, with millions of fans and followers grieving the legendary singer’s passing. The 52-year-old singer and actor died in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival.

Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated singers, reportedly lost his life during a water sports adventure. It is said that he jumped into the sea without a life jacket. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, but was declared dead upon arrival. Now, the entire nation waits for his mortal remains to be brought back home.

Also read: Zubeen Garg’s took off life jacket before taking a fatal dive in sea: Assam CM

Months before Zubeen’s unfortunate demise, he shared his final wish.

In an interview with Pop Pavelopedia in January, Zubeen shared: “I am mad, I want to give everything of mine to people. Not for me. I am happy here. I have my studio, this is my home,” he said.

Talking about the place closest to his heart, he mentioned Tilla, referring to the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre. The singer expressed that he wished to spend his last days there.

“It’s a good place. It is one of the best places. It will be a small bungalow. I will stay there and die there. People should burn me there when I die. Or you wash me up in the Brahmaputra. I am a soldier. I am like a Rambo," he said.

Also read:Zubeen Garg's autopsy completed in Singapore, mortal remains to be brought back

The place on the banks of the Brahmaputra was perhaps what Zubeen had in his mind after his retirement. Sadly, it remains one of his unfulfilled wishes.

Post-mortem of Zubeen Garg to return to India

The mortal remains of Assam's beloved singer will arrive in Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday morning.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on X.

He shared,"Update - The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team -- Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) -- in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy."

