/Zubeen Garg’s took off life jacket before taking a fatal dive in sea, reveals Assam Chief Minister

Zubeen Garg, a famous Assamese singer, died on Sept 19 in Singapore. The 52-year-old singer, who has sung in several different languages such as Bengali, Hindi, and English, succumbed while swimming in the sea.

Garg was rushed to the hospital for medical help. But by the time he arrived, he was already dead. As per a recent update, it has been said that Garg was not wearing a life jacket and was even warned by the lifeguard before he dived.

Zubeen Garg dived in the sea without a life jacket in Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma has revealed key details that led to the tragic death of the 52-year-old singer.

As reported by PTI, the chief minister revealed that the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, has shared that Zubeen was asked to wear a life jacket, which he removed.

Garg and 18 other people on a yacht trip that also involved swimming in the sea. He wore the jacket, but he took it off, claiming that it was oversized.

“Garg had initially worn the life jacket, but after a few seconds, he took it off, claiming that it was oversized and he was finding it difficult to swim,” PTI quoted Sarma.

Assam CM also revealed that the Ya Ali singer was found floating in the sea. He was quickly given CPR by the lifeguards and was taken to Singapore General Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

Sarma also revealed that Garg's mortal remains will be brought to India after the post-mortem.

However, in a viral video that was shot moments before his death, Zubeen can be seen wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the sea.

The officials are currently questioning the people who were present at the time the tragedy occurred. Speaking to the media, CM also revealed that the High Commissioner in Singapore had sent him a list of 11 people, who were with Zubeen on the trip for a water adventure.

The list includes the name of Abhimanyu Talukdar, who had booked the yacht, four members of Garg’s team, and two crew members were also present. Saying that the people of the state deserve to know what happened to the icon.

“Since all the members accompanying Garg are Indian citizens, we will also approach the Union Home Ministry on the procedure to be followed for our concerned authorities to question them,” Sarma said.