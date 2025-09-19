/Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known for songs in Gangster, Krrish 3, dies in accident at 52

One of the renowned singers of Assam industry, Zubeen Garg, who even has a big following in Bollywood after his breakthrough with his song Ya Ali from the film Gangster featuring Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut has passed away in a freak accident in Singapore at the age of 52. The news of his death has shocked his fans and colleagues across the industry.

What is the exact cause of death of Zubeen Garg? Condolences pour in from fans

As per the report of North East News, the singer was in Singapore to take part in a scuba diving activity, when he fell into the sea. Although he was rescued and admitted to ICU, but later died. The Ya Ali hitmaker was due to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore later today.

Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal confirmed the singer's death on his official X handle. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world".

He further wrote, "In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti".

Fans flooded the social media platform to mourn the demise of such a talented singer gone too soon. One user wrote, "There was never an artist like Zubeen Garg for Assam, and there never will be. He was the voice of our youth, the pride that made people from other states say, ‘Oh, you are from the land of Zubeen Garg.’ Rest in peace, Goldy da".

Another user wrote, “Our favourite man. Our guy. Zubeen Garg is no more. His lost his life while doing scuba diving in Singapore. I can't process this. He was ours. Our Assamese guy. OMG. How will be process this. God!”

All about Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg primarily has sung in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi language films. In addition, he has also sung in other languages and dialects that include Kannada, Karbi, Odia, Boro, and Sindhi, among others. He was also a multi-instrumentalist and has played more than 10 instruments that include guitar, drums, and mandolin, among others.

Zubeen Garg made his breakthrough in Bollywood from the movie Gangster with the song Ya Ali, and got him accolades as well. He has also sung for several other films, including Gaddaar, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Kaante, and Dil Se, among others.