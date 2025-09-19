/Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James, behind Taylor Swift's A Perfectly Good Heart, dies in a plane crash at 57

Renowned American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer who has written some of the biggest hits for Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Taylor Swift, among others, has reportedly died at the age of 57 in a plane crash in North Carolina on September 18. His death has shocked everyone and condolences, tributes are pouring in from fans.

More details about Brett James death; tributes pour in from fans

As per reports, Brett James was one of the three people onboard a plane which went down the west of North Carolina's lotla Valley Elementary School. Reportedly, no one has survived the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration has said in a statement.

As per report of PEOPLE, A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board," the FAA said, adding that it will investigate the incident with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Soon after the news of his death spread on social media, many fans of his took to social media to mourn the demise of the Grammy-winning songwriter. One user wrote, "My heart breaks at the news Hall of Fame and Grammy Award winning songwriter Brett James has died in a plane crash. He’s written 27 #1 songs. Only 57. Such a good guy. (Brett clowning around with me at @CountryMusic CMA Award Broadcast.)".

Another user wrote, "Brett James died today. I am still in a state of shock. Nashville lost one of its very best — and most humble — songwriters in history".

All about Brett James

Born in Columbia, Missouri, Brett James was attending musical school for a time in the early 1990s, before he dropped to pursue a career in music. In 1995, he released his self-titled debut album, which included the charting singles Female Bonding, If I Could See Love and Worth the Fall.

Since the early 2000s, James has become known primarily as a songwriter for other country and pop music artists. Among his compositions is Carrie Underwood's 2006 number-one hit Jesus, Take the Wheel, which received Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. His writer's credits also include number-one hits for Jessica Andrews, Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Rodney Atkins, and Jason Aldean.