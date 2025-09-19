Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar’s courtroom dramedy effectively takes the franchise forward

Are two Jollys better than one? In Subhash Kapoor's latest film Jolly LLB 3 the maker brings actors Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar together for a courtroom dramedy. Both Arjsad and Akshay have played Jolly LLB in the previous two films and the fact that Kapoor has managed to bring the two together in the sequel is perhaps the biggest draw of this film. There are fans (like me) who loved Jolly LLB with Arshad Warsi in the lead. An honest, genuine issue-based film - it had surprised me pleasantly when it was released. Kumar's take in the sequel was more commercial, featuring the actor's usual theatrics and some dance numbers. It obviously had its fan base. So, to bring the two characters for the third part and tell a story effectively is a great feat for the makers.

Plot of Jolly LLB 3

The two Jollys are now advocates in the district court in Delhi. Jolly Tyagi is perpetually angry with Jolly Mishra for stealing his clients. Both have the same moniker and clients, who often come looking for Tyagi, end up in Mishra’s chamber. The cases are small- clients pay a meager amount, and both Jollys struggle. Tyagi’s wife, Sandhya (Amrita Rao) is now working for an NGO led by one Laxmi Yadav (fashioned around activist Medha Patkar). A do-gooder who works for the impoverished class, Sandhya sends Janaki Rajaram Solanki ( Seema Biswas) to her husband for a case on land grabbing. Janaki claims Haribhai Khaitan ( Gajraj Rao) and his big corporation are forcefully trying to move her and the people of her village to create Boston-like infrastructure in Bikaner. Khaitan claims he offered her compensation, but Janaki, having lost all her family members, doesn’t want the compensation and wants to keep her home and land.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Considering she is poor, Janaki’s case is initially rejected by both the Jollys. They try to pass on the case to each other- just to grab a richer client on the side. But as Janaki’s real story comes to light, the two warring Jollys realise that to fight a big corporation and Haribhai Khaitan- the richest Indian- they need to join hands and fight for these poor farmers.

What works in Jolly LLB 3

Kapoor, who is also the writer of the film, takes a very relevant and topical issue of farmers’ rights in Jolly LLB 3. The template is familiar but still very effective. Kapoor’s dialogues are topical and hence relatable. There are references to Vijay Malaya, who is constantly referred to as VM. There is a passing reference to all the financial frauds that nationalised banks have been incurring in the recent past, farmer suicides, lack of incentives for farmers, and the agitation - all are neatly tied up in the narrative.

The actors are all in top form. Both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi exude charm and wit as two Jollys. The two complement each other well; their constant efforts of one-upmanship against each other feel organic and genuine. Ram Kapoor as the high-brow English-speaking lawyer representing Khaitan is impressive. Seema Biswas gets less dialogues, but showcases the emotional graph of her character well.

The Jolly LLB franchise is also incomplete without Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, aka Saurabh Shukla. He has been a constant in all three films. In the latest film, Justice Tripathi steals the show with his perfect comic timing. In Jolly LLB 3, Justice Tripathi has a new love interest (Shilpa Shukla) and wants to live a good life but his plans , as always, are punctured by the two Jollys. With his character, Shukla beautifully strikes a balance of a serious, honest judge and a comical, unassuming lover. He obviously gets the best lines in the film.

What does not work in Jolly LLB 3?

The first two Jolly LLBs worked because it talked of serious social issues but garbed it well with comedy. In Jolly LLB 3, the comedy is less. It's sharp and effective but limited. Jolly LLB 3 could have been far more enjoyable if it had cashed in on the on-screen chemistry of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla.

Gajraj Rao, an immensely talented actor, plays the antagonist who seems too typical and familiar. His evil is also not so evil, and he seems like a greedy businessman, always on the lookout to make more money- that can’t be a crime. The clash between him and the two lawyers, thus, seems less impactful.

Apart from Seema Biswas, the women are reduced to background characters. Huma Quereshi and Amrita Rao have limited screen time and have limited scope to perform.

Final verdict

Jolly LLB 3 works due to many factors. Sequels are not always the most accurate in terms of casting. But Kapoor manages to get all the actors from the previous films to reprise their respective characters. There is continuity, which helps to connect this film to the previous two films well. With a solid script, a taut screenplay that leaves a lasting impression, and great performances, Jolly LLB 3 makes for a perfect watch.

Don’t miss it. It is running in cinemas all across.