Excited for Jolly LLB 3? Here’s where you can watch Jolly LLB 1 and 2 on OTT



Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has already taken the audience by storm. The movie is set to be released on September 19. Ever since the trailer was dropped, it has become one of the most-talked-about movies.

The first two instalments of this much-loved court drama have garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike, garnering huge numbers at the box office. After two successful instalments, the third part is set to hit the theatres, and doubling the fun, both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, are going to be part of this movie, which is surely going to be a hilarious ride.

Jolly LLB: Plot and where to watch the movie

Released in 2013, the first part of the franchise was a sleeper hit. Set in UP's Meerut, the movie revolves around Jolly Tyagi, played by Arshad Warsi, a struggling lawyer who takes up a case of hit-and-run, and decides to fight to bring justice to the victim. The case takes a twist when the defendant hires a powerful lawyer against him. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie earned Rs 46 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs 12 crore.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Jolly LLB 2: Plot and where to watch it

After the success of the first part, the second part, which was also directed and written by Subhash, starred actor Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor in the lead role. Set in Lucknow, the movie stars Kumar as Jagdish Jolly Mishra, who opens his own law firm and takes up the case of a widow, who is fighting for her husband, who has been killed in a fake encounter. How he fights against the powerful, corrupt system makes the rest of the plot. This movie was a huge hit at the box office.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

More about Jolly LLB 3