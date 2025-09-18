Rs 300,000? Suhana Khan stuns in a Versace gown at Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere

On Wednesday (Sept 17), it was a star-studded night at the premiere of Aryan Khan's debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. From the entire Shah Rukh Khan family to many A-listers, Bollywood turned up in full force to support Aryan’s debut venture.

Beyond the star power, the premiere was a fashionable affair, with celebrities stepping out in stunning outfits. Among them, Suhana Khan’s look was one of the most talked about.

What Suhana Khan wore at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere

On Wednesday night, Suhana exuded 90s glamour in a mustard Versace gown at the star-studded premiere of her brother’s show. Styled by Ami Patel, The Archies star stunned in the body-hugging Medusa ’95 with side drapes. The sleeveless design was elevated with the iconic Medusa ’95 brooch on one shoulder and a daring thigh-high slit.

She kept her look effortlessly chic with open hair, dewy makeup, and Cartier jewellery, including rings, bracelets, and earrings. On the red carpet, she posed alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri Khan, and brothers Aryan and AbRam.

Cost of Suhana Khan’s dress

Still from Versace website Photograph: (Versace website)

Suhana’s striking Versace gown didn’t just capture attention for its design but also for its price tag. The asymmetrical evening dress costs a whopping CA$5,950, which translates to over Rs 3 lakh in Indian rupees.

More about Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Marking his debut as a writer and director, Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated show has premiered on Netflix. The seven-episode series follows the journey of actor Ashmaan Singh, who, despite finding success, navigates the darker, less glamorous side of the film industry.

The official description reads, “In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood.”