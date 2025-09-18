/Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2: Netizens slam makers for ‘aggressive’ statement

In a shock to everyone, Deepika Padukone has dropped out of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The statement released by the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, has finally put an end to months of speculation. On September 18 (Thursday), the team behind the magnum opus announced the update on X.

In the statement, the makers shared that after careful consideration, Deepika will not be a part of the highly anticipated sequel.

In a statement shared on X, they wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.''

What are netizens thinking about Deepika's exit?

In the first part, Deepika played the central role of SUM-80, also known as Sumathi, who is pregnant with Kalki, a child destined to kill the evils. The first revolves around Deepika and how she is being captured by the ruling powers.

Soon after the announcement, netizens began debating online. Some questioned how the sequel would progress without the central character, while others criticised the harsh tone of the makers’ statement.

One user wrote,''Isn’t she at the centre of the cat n mouse game? Wonder how a sequel will pan out without her as a pivotal character.''

Another user wrote,''Production team doesn’t have all rights to say whatever they want in the name of commitment. She is not an avg actress to accept everything.''

Deepika's exit from Kalki comes after she was dropped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which apparently created a lot of buzz in the tinsel town.

Demanding Padukone's clarification, another user wrote,''I'm unable to understand what is going so drastically wrong with #DeepikaPadukone? Is she making unreasonable demands or not offering enough days? Or is she asking for an exorbitant amount of money as remuneration? Whatever it is. This reflects very poorly on @deepikapadukone that after #SandeepVanga, another reputed production house from South has thrown her out of their movie. The optics are terrible. Deepika must come out and clarify everything honestly or else her career will go into permanent tailspin.''

Calling the management, another user wrote,''They not only announced that she will not be a part of the movie, they are squarely blaming her for the exit, in very professional language. Her management is sleeping because this news could have been announced in a better, joint manner that would have been cordial to both parties. ''