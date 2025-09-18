/'We have decided to part ways!' Deepika Padukone dropped from Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD 2, makers confirm

Rumours were all true! Deepika Padukone has stepped out of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. The exit comes amid several reports suggesting that the actress has stepped away from the second part of the superhit pan-India movie. She played the role of SUM-80 aka Sumathi in the film.



Deepika is currently embracing motherhood and has requested shorter working hours to strike a balance between her work and personal life, focusing on her daughter, Dua.

Deepika Padukone steps out of Kalki 2

On Thursday (Sept 18), Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that Padukone will not be a part of the sequel.

In a statement released on the official social media handle, the makers confirmed that after ‘’careful consideration,'' the decision has been made.

They wrote in the post, ''This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more.

We wish her the best with her future works.''

No statement has been released by Deepika's side yet.

In Nag Ashwin's directorial, Padukone played the pivotal role of Sumathi, the character around whom the entire story revolves. After the shocking news of the actress stepping away, it will be interesting to see which actress the makers cast in the lead role, or how her character will be showcased in the film.

Apart from Padukone, the movie also stars some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. Inspired by the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the sequel to the magnum opus is one of the most-awaited projects. And as per the director, the movie is set to go on floors by the end of this year.