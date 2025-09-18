/Bobby Deol does the unthinkable; makes Aryan Khan smile in front of paps at the Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere | Watch

All eyes are on Aryan Khan's big debut as a filmmaker as his web series Ba***ds of Bollywood releases on Thursday on Netflix. On Wednesday night, the makers hosted a grand premiere of the show, which was a starry affair. From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, to Kajol and Ajay Devgn - all came in to cheer for Aryan's big debut. Several photos and videos from the premiere night have now been widely circulated on social media. One video that has caught everyone's attention has Bobby Deol making Aryan Khan smile while posing for the paparazzi. Aryan usually looks serious in most of his photos and the sweet moment caught on camera has left the internet gushing.

Bobby Deol makes Aryan Khan smile



Aryan's reserved nature has sparked curiosity among fans for a long time. Many have wondered why he doesn't ever smile for the camera. Recently, the team of Ba***ds of Bollywood, revealed that he is conscious of the camera and hence doesn't smile. He reportedly has a phobia of smiling in front of the camera. However, Bobby took a shot at the premiere night and made Aryan smile.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



While posing with the whole team, Aryan went and sat with Bobby in the front while others stood behind. Bobby nudged Aryan and flashed a wide grin. Even leading lady Sahher Bamba asked Aryan to smile, and the young filmmaker seemed to give in and smiled fleetingly for the camera before turning serious. The moment was captured by the paparazzi and was shared on social media. The video has gone viral since then.

Internet reacts

The moment was rare, as usually Aryan keeps a straight face throughout. Needless to say the video went viral and fans were left gushing all over social media. One wrote, “He is so handsome and you can tell that he is a good man”, with another sharing, “He looks stressed out.”

“And I don’t know why he always tries to control or hide his smile,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “All super star”.



One fan wrote, “Media and public took his Smile away during his tough time... I am very happy and glad He got a most supportive father who rescued him like Superman and gave him all the necessary support.”



“Unbelievable Aryan soooooo sweet smiling,” one fan gushed, with one writing, “He’s so handsome.”



“Damn! He is so handsome,” one mentioned, with one writing, “Who said Aryan doesn’t smile in front of the camera? Bobby got him to smile.”

Aryan Khan's big debut



Unlike his sister, actress Suhana Khan, Aryan chose a different path for his Bollywood debut. Instead of acting like his father Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan has made his debut as a director. His show The Ba***ds of Bollywood released on Netflix on September 18.



The premiere night was a starry affair. Aryan walked in with his family - dad Shah Rukh Khan, mom Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan, and brother AbRam Khan. The event was also attended by his rumoured girlfriend and Brazilian model-turned-actor Larissa Bonesi. Bollywood celebs Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Manoj Pahwa were also present at the event.



The Ba***ds of Bollywood, written by Aryan, is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The cast of the show includes Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.