/The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Where have you seen the show's leading lady Sahher Bamba before?

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 23:04 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 23:04 IST

The web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood unveiled its first look, and it is poised to be the next big release. Aryan Khan debuts as a director, and it features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba together. While the audiences have seen Lakshya in Kill, who exactly is Sahher Bambba?

Who is Sahher Bamba?
Who is Sahher Bamba?

Aryan Khan's highly anticipated directorial debut has been the talk of the town this week. The web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood unveiled its first look, and it is poised to be the next big release. The audience has a good reason to get excited for the upcoming series. Aryan Khan debuts as a director and features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba together. While the audiences have seen Lakshya in Kill, who exactly is Sahher Bambba?

Sahher's other work
Sahher's other work

If you’re wondering, The Ba***ds of Bollywood does not mark Sahher Bambba’s debut. Coming from Himachal Pradesh, Sahher has already established herself as a promising face by stepping into a strong supporting role in a show like The Empire. She also played the lead in Dil Bekaraar on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Tryst with Bollywood
Tryst with Bollywood

Sahher has also featured in a Bollywood film called Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marked the debut of another star son- Karan Deol- Sunny Deol's son and Dharmendra's grandson. Sahher played the female lead in the film. She was also part of a film called Miranda Brothers, which featured Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri and was directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Lead in The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Lead in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Sahher will now play the female lead in Aryan Khan's directorial. Her appearance during the trailer launch event has already piqued curiosity about the young actress. Though the recently released teaser features dramatic action sequences led by Lakshya, it also infuses the softness of romance by Sahher, who makes the series worth watching with her refreshing screen presence.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood
About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Set against a filmy backdrop, the series also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. The series will release on Netflix on September 18.

