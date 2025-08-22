/The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Where have you seen the show's leading lady Sahher Bamba before?

Aryan Khan's highly anticipated directorial debut has been the talk of the town this week. The web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood unveiled its first look, and it is poised to be the next big release. The audience has a good reason to get excited for the upcoming series. Aryan Khan debuts as a director and features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba together. While the audiences have seen Lakshya in Kill, who exactly is Sahher Bambba?