/The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Aryan Khan’s new web series leads with new faces, gets half of the industry in cameos

The trailer of the highly anticipated web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is finally out! After teasing fans with a brief glimpse earlier, debutant filmmaker Aryan Khan and Netflix unveil the star-studded trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which leads with relatively new faces- Lakshya Kapoor and Sahher Bambba, but has half of the Hindi film industry in cameo roles.

Loud and wickedly entertaining, the seven-episode series is brimming with sharp one-liners and unapologetically larger-than-life moments.

What is Ba***ds of Bollywood about?

While the teaser had hinted that the show will be based on the film industry, the trailer gives a more detailed look at what one can expect. The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his ever-supportive family by his side — his uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) — Aasmaan steps into the world of glitter and grit.

He is soon to find that dreams come at a price, especially when ambition and ego collide. Aasmaan finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet, superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), when he is cast opposite his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma (Sahher Bambba). Throw the shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) into the mix, along with Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), a yesteryear actor desperate for a comeback, and what follows is a sharp, self-aware saga, set against the irresistible spectacle of Hindi cinema.

Cameos in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Since the show is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies, and launches Aryan Khan as the director, almost half of Bollywood is part of the series in cameo roles. We have Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, SS Rajamouli, and Disha Patani making appearances. What's more, Aryan also brings in the three Khans in the same project- a first for Bollywood. Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh Khan play themselves and feature in cameo roles.

Watch the trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood here:

Music of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The music of The Ba***ds of Bollywood is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta. The first track, “Badli Si Hawa Hai,” composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, has already struck a chord with fans as a youth anthem brimming with vibe and verve. Adding to the playlist, “Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri,” composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev with vocals from Arijit Singh, has further fueled the frenzy, with both songs raising anticipation for the series’ grand premiere.

Where to watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood?

Netflix is pitching the web series as a cheeky, no-filter toast (and roast) to the world behind the curtain. The Ba***ds of Bollywood releases on September 18 on Netflix.