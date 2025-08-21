/The Bads of Bollywood preview: Aryan Khan throws dinner party, Suhana joins celebration

The Bads of Bollywood's first preview was launched with a star-studded event in Mumbai, with Shah Rukh Khan introducing the cast of the upcoming Netflix series, along with his son and the show's director, Aryan Khan, in his first media appearance. After the event, Aryan hosted a dinner party, which was attended by his sister Suhana Khan, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and the cast of the show.

Aryan Khan on his vision for The Bads of Bollywood

The Bads of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut; he co-created and co-wrote the show with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Speaking about the show at the event, Aryan shared, “With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems".

What is The Bads of Bollywood about?

The show will focus on an industry outsider played by Lakshya and how he navigates his acting career in Bollywood. The show will be a self-aware parody of the Hindi film industry, while not shying away from the dark side of the film industry, and promises audiences an insider look at the industry's inner workings.

The Bads of Bollywood's star-studded cast and cameos

The show will have cameos from some of India's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar. The cast of the show includes Bobby Deol, who will be playing a big star in the show and is rumoured to be playing a parody of himself. The rest of the supporting cast includes Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Vijayant Kohli, and Anya Singh.

The Bads of Bollywood release date

The show is co-produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Netflix. The Bads of Bollywood will make its worldwide debut on September 18.





