The first teaser for Ramayana: The Introduction has dropped and is taking the internet by storm. Actor Yash, who will be playing the role of Ravana in the highly anticipated epic opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram and also serves as a producer, shared via social media that the movie was a 10-year journey to bring to life, thanking the cast and crew. In the new teaser, we get our first look at the actor as the demon king of Lanka and Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. The movie has a lot of anticipation riding on it as the last live-action adaptation of the Hindu epic, Adipurush, was a critical and commercial disaster.

Yash thanks the Ramayana team

Taking to X, Yash posted, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

Recently, the team released a few BTS pictures of Yash from the sets of Ramayana with legendary stunt director Guy Norris in newly released images. Norris has worked on blockbuster films like Mad Max and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Joining him is legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, who will be collaborating with A R Rahman on the film’s soundtrack.

A massive scale and ensemble cast

The cinematography for the film will be handled by Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye. Ramsey Avery, best known for his work on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Captain America: Brave New World, is in charge of art direction.

Ramayana is based on the Indian epic and tells the story of Prince Ram and his war against the demon king Ravana of Lanka. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. It has a reported budget of ₹835 crores ($97.4 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced and will be a two-parter.

The full cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Ramayana: The Introduction is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the big

screen in November 2026, while Ramayana: The Conclusion is being filmed and is slated for release in November 2027.