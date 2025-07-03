Not Adipurush, RRR or Kalki 2898 AD - this Rs 835 crore film is India’s most expensive epic



Indian films and soaring budgets have become a new trend now. The country's next most anticipated and first-of-its-kind big-budget film, which is currently making the headlines, is director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, this magnum opus is touted to be one of the biggest and grandest films ever made in the country. The film will bring an age-old epic to the screen through powerful visual storytelling.

As the country awaits its first glimpse of the film, Ramayana wrapped up its first part of the shooting. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama 2024, the film comes with a staggering budget of Rs 835 ($100 million), exceeding the budgets of Kalki 2898 AD ( Rs 600 crore), RRR and Adipurush (both Rs 550 crore). If reports are to be believed, Ramayana is a two-part film. The first part of the film is complete,d and the team is heading towards post-production and VFX.

Ramayana first look:

A video has been circulating online that shows Ranbir Kapoor giving an emotional speech during the wrap-up event of the film’s first part. In the clip, Kapoor expresses heartfelt gratitude and thanks his co-stars and crew for their dedication and hard work. If reports are to be believed, the makers are set to release the first glimpse of the movie on June 3. The clip will be 3 minutes.

The film boasts an impressive cast: Kapoor takes the lead role as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Others include Sunny Deol, Rakulpreet, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta and Ravi Dubey.

As per the reports, Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for release on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 will hit the theatres on Diwali 2027.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra, who owns Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations

