Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 22:30 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 22:30 IST
Zelensky to break ban, flood battlefields with landmines
Facing mounting Russian advances, Ukraine quits the Ottawa Convention banning landmines. Zelensky says Russia never followed the treaty, signalling Kyiv’s desperation to defend its territory.

