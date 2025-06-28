/K-dramas releasing on OTT in July: Law and The City, Low Life, The Nice Guy and more

Be it any season, K-drama fans can always anticipate delving into these upcoming releases as July 2025 approaches, each of which promises a distinctive and remarkable viewing experience. The world of K-dramas offers various genres including suspense, romance, sci-fi, comedy, and horror. Here's the list of shows that will be released in July this year.

Law and the City

Law and the City tells the story of five attorneys at a law firm who navigate cases and build friendships. They include An Ju Hyeong, a competent but detached senior lawyer, and Kang Hui Ji, a passionate junior associate who believes in changing lives. It will premiere on July 5th on Netflix and Disney+ for selected regions.

S Line

S Line tells the story of a young woman with the ability to see mysterious red connections between lovers who discovers her secret gift is no longer unique when special glasses granting similar powers appear in the market. It will premiere on July 11 reportedly.

Low Life

The thriller drama tells the story when a valuable treasure being discovered off the coast of Korea, the country's biggest degenerates come crawling out of the woodwork in the hope of striking it big. The show will premiere on July 16 on streaming giant Disney + and the second season or finale will be released on August 13.

The Nice Guy

The Nice Guy is about Park Seok Cheol, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family with an unexpectedly pure heart, and his first love Kang Mi Yeong. It will premiere on July 18 and in India, it will be available to watch on OTT platform Viki.

The Defects

As per reports, The Defects tells the story of Kim Se Hui, who is the chief director of a large hospital and the operator of a charity foundation. She is a highly respected doctor, but, unknown publicly. It is scheduled to premiere on July 21.

Try: A Miracle in Us

Try: A Miracle in Us tells the story of Joo Ga Ram (Yoon Kye Sang), a former rugby star who falls from grace due to a doping scandal, as per reports. It is scheduled to premiere on July 25.

Trigger