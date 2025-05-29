Ramayana: KGF star Yash spotted on set with Lord of the Rings stunt director Guy Norris

KGF star Yash was spotted on the sets of the upcoming Ramayana with legendary stunt director Guy Norris in newly released BTS pictures. In the pictures, we can see Norris examining a scene with Yash, who will be playing the role of the demon king Ravana in the film.

For the uninitiated, Guy Norris has worked as stunt coordinator and second unit director in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Suicide Squad, Ghost in the Shell, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This will be the second time Yash will be working with a Hollywood stunt director. He collaborated with J. J. Perry, known for his work on the John Wick movies, for his upcoming film, Toxic.

A massive two-part retelling of the Indian epic

The movie is a two-parter, and Yash is reportedly slated to shoot for 60–70 days for Ramayana: Part 1.

The Ramayana is based on the Indian epic and tells the story of Prince Ram and his war against the demon king Ravana of Lanka. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Ramayana has a reported budget of ₹835 crores($97.4 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

Star-studded cast and crew bring epic to life

The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for directing films like Dangal and Chhichhore. The movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Ramayana: Part 1 is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the big screen in November 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is currently being filmed and is slated for release in November 2027.