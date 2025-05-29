Vidya Balan reportedly joins the cast of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

The star cast of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has gotten bigger. According to new reports, Bollywood star Vidya Balan has joined the cast of the upcoming action film. If this turns out to be true, it would mark the Tamil debut of the National Award-winning actress.

Jailer 2 set to outshine the original

It appears director Nelson Dilipkumar is determined to outdo the success of Jailer. The first movie had notable cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. As far as Jailer 2 is concerned, the only confirmed cameo is Shiva Rajkumar, who will be reprising his role. There are reports that Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff will also return and that Nagarjuna and Nandamuri Balakrishna have been roped in to play key roles.

Rajinikanth’s has a packed slate

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was a major hit for Rajinikanth and earned a whopping ₹650 crores ($75.8 million) at the global box office. The story follows "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer trying to rescue his kidnapped son.

Filming for the sequel began in March 2025 and is expected to wrap in December. Cinematography is being handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan, editing by R. Nirmal, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer 2 does not have an official release date yet, but is expected to hit the big screen in 2027.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Coolie, where he will share the screen with Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for hits like Leo, Kaithi, and Vikram. It recently wrapped filming and is currently in post-production.

The supporting cast includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Additionally, Pooja Hegde is confirmed to have a cameo in the film.

Jailer 2 will be released worldwide on August 14, 2025.