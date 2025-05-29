Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima announces that an animated spinoff is in the works

Legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima recently revealed that an animation project based on his massively popular game Death Stranding is in the works. Kojima broke the news about the spinoff when he was asked for an update on the planned live-action Death Stranding movie.

Speaking to Vogue Japan, Kojima said the animation spinoff is in the early stages but did not reveal whether it would be a movie or a series based on the game. The spinoff and the movie will be developed by the Los Angeles division of his company, Kojima Productions.

What is Death Stranding about?

The game is set in the far future, in what remains of the United States, where a cataclysmic event has caused the emergence of deadly creatures that have forced the survivors to live in isolated colonies. The game follows a courier, Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, who is somehow connected to the event that caused the cataclysm.

The game featured a star-studded cast who lent their voices and likenesses via motion capture. This includes Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Lindsay Wagner, and Guillermo del Toro. The cast of the game is expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie.

Movie and animated spinoff in the works

The project will be a co-production between A24 and Kojima Productions. It will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for his work on critically acclaimed films like Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One. Sarnoski will co-write the script with Kojima.

The breakout success of HBO Max's The Last of Us and other video game adaptations like A Minecraft Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Arcane has led to a lot of studios announcing similar projects based on video game IPs. In fact, along with Death Stranding, A24 is developing a movie based on the popular Elden Ring franchise, which will be directed by Alex Garland.