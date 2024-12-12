New Delhi

Sai Pallavi is irked by the false rumours that she is leaving non-vegetarian food for her role in Ramayana. Sai will play the role of Sita in the mythological epic by Nitesh Tiwari opposite Ranbir Kapoor who will play Ram. The film will mark her much-impending Bollywood debut.

Sai recently slammed media houses that published that she had left non-vegetarian food for the role and said that if she ever reads such “nonsense” again, she will be forced to take action. The actress took to X and penned a long note slamming the news of her turning vegetarian for the role of Sita. She wrote, "Most of the times, Almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked-up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!"

This comes after a Tamil daily stated that the actor has given up non-vegetarian food, as she is playing the role of Sita. It further claimed that she travels with her own team of cooks during her trips, who make only vegetarian food for her.

Sai got angry as she has always been a vegetarian and there has been no change in her dietary preferences because of the film. In fact, in an earlier interview, Sai told a publication, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."

Sai Pallavi’s other works

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil biographical action film, Amaran. It is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, alongside Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora.

As for Ramaayana, Sai will be making her Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Kannada superstar Yash and is scheduled to release in two parts with first part releasing in 2026.

