Ramayana: The Introduction offers first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana| Watch

The highly anticipated first teaser of director Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: The Introduction is out, offering audiences their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana. The teaser provides a brief introduction to the epic of Ramayana set across the stars, beautifully accompanied by the music of legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. The teaser then reveals the star-studded cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Stunning visuals and epic scale

Viewers are treated to a few quick glimpses of Yash’s Ravana, wearing a cloak and walking along what appears to be a rocky shore. We also see Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram in the forest during his exile, wielding his bow. The teaser looks promising, and hopefully, the film can do justice to the epic and succeed where Adipurush failed.

Massive teaser launch and budget

The teaser was launched simultaneously across nine cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Kochi during press events. Ramayana is based on the Indian epic and tells the story of Prince Ram and his war against the demon king Ravana of Lanka. The film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. With a reported budget of ₹835 crores ($97.4 million), it is one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced and will be released in two parts.

Backed by an international team

The music for the film will be composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Legendary stunt director Guy Norris, who has worked on films like Mad Max and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, will also be working on the project. Ramayana: The Introduction is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the big screen in November 2026, while Ramayana: The Conclusion is being filmed and is slated for release in November 2027.

