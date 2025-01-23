Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the highly anticipated Indo-Japanese anime film, is set to release tomorrow. This masterpiece with breathtaking visuals promises to captivate audiences with its vivid depiction of India’s most cherished epic, showcasing the timeless magic and profound teachings of Valmiki's Ramayana.

Advertisment

Also read: Oscar Awards 2025: Guneet Monga's Anuja gets a nod, Emilia Perez leads the list; see full list here

Fans have been eagerly waiting to embark on this cinematic journey, ready to immerse themselves in the legendary tale of Lord Ram. As the film’s release approaches, Geek Pictures India and Excel Entertainment have officially announced that advance ticket sales are now open, offering audiences the chance to be among the first to witness this extraordinary film.

Advertisment

The teams behind this theatrical release made the announcement, "The wait is over! Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, comes to cinemas tomorrow! ✨Book your tickets now ✨and watch this timeless anime in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, for the first time in 4K! Link in Bio. #Ramayana #TheLegendofPrinceRama”

Also read: BTS' J-Hope drops new music since military enlistment got over at LV show in Paris

Advertisment

Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film explores themes of relationships, duty, and the triumph of good over evil. The film made its pre-release debut at the Maha Kumbh Mela recently, where a special screening was held for over 200 schoolchildren. The screening introduced young students to this epic, allowing them to engage with its timeless themes and vibrant animation.

The film is set to release in 4k for the first time in theatres across India on January 24, 2025 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, and will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.