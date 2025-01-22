Maha Kumbh Mela: Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is ready for a theatrical release in India this week. The film will be released in 4K in theatres after the Indo-Japanese anime was remastered. Ahead of its theatrical release, makers have decided to screen the film at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The film will be showcased at the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 22 in Prayagraj. Attendees of the Maha Kumbh and school children have been invited to watch the film based on Valmiki’s Ramayana.

The special screening of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will take place at Divya Prem Seva Shivir at Sector 6 near Netra Kumbh in Prayagraj, starting at 10 am today.

What’s so special about Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama?

This is the first time that the film will be released in 4K format across theatres. The film will also re-release in several languages, like Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu so that it caters to a wide audience. The historic film enjoys massive popularity as it was streamed on TV back in the day when Cable TV was not widely available in India.

The film is directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan and is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration. About 450 artists made the animation film using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was first released in 1993 at the International Film Festival of India. It later became a staple on Indian TV.

In a press note, filmmaker Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, who has been closely associated with the project, said, “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama resonates across cultures and continents because it speaks of eternal values--dharma, courage, and love. From Valmiki's epic to adaptations like Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas and Kamban's Ramavataram, this story has inspired millions. It is a privilege to help bring this iconic film back to life for today's generation, who will experience it like never before."