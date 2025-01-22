Ever since Priyanka Chopra landed in India last week, fans have been speculating that she will be announcing her next film with RRR director SS Rajamouli which co-stars Mahesh Babu. On Tuesday, the actor dropped a major hint about the 'new chapter' as she shared photos from her recent visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana in southern India.

Priyanka visits Chilkur Balaji Temple

Priyanka took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures and videos from her visit to the temple. For her temple visit, Priyanka wore a light blue salwar kameez and covered her head with a scarf.



In another picture, she was seen talking to the priest inside the temple premises. A small video clip shows her walking with her team.

In the caption, she thanked Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela and wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite. Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela ❤️❤️"

Priyanka's next film with Rajamouli?

Priyanka has not confirmed that she is part of the Rajamouli film yet, although fans believe she might make an announcement soon. Her latest post has just increased the anticipation of her fans.



The actor flew to Hyderabad from Toronto a few days ago and documented her journey on Instagram.

The details about Rajamouli's next after the huge success of RRR are being kept under wraps. We know that the film features Mahesh Babu. Apparently, the film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. It was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony.



The makers did not release any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh’s look under wraps.

This will be Priyanka's first Indian film in seven years. Her last film here was The Sky Is Pink which was released in 2018.

