Priyanka Chopra is teaming up with the Jonas Brothers again. This time not for a music video or song but for a holiday film. The project, which is expected to premiere on Disney, brings the Jonas family together for a memorable 2025 holiday season. The film will feature Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.



According to reports the filming of the untitled movie began on January 13 in Toronto. As per E! News, Priyanka was spotted on the set alongside her husband Nick and the Jonas brothers.

Priyanka was seen on set wearing a black hoodie and a long black coat with grey and white stripes. Nick was seen in a dark puffy jacket with his hood pulled over to shield him from the snow.

The set atmosphere was reportedly filled with festive cheer as Priyanka shed her winter coat to reveal a holiday-inspired look, featuring a cream-coloured long-sleeve top paired with a red floor-length skirt.

Her brother-in-law Joe embraced the cold in a teal cardigan and dark-wash jeans, maintaining a casual yet stylish appearance.

Nick Jonas, who has previously starred in Scream Queens, Kingdom, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, praised his wife's invaluable assistance as he prepared for his role in the film.

Speaking to E! News in August 2024, he shared his appreciation for Priyanka's expertise. "I've got a pretty good scene partner at home," he said, adding, "By pretty good, I mean like, world-class, so that's always nice."

Nick also revealed that their discussions at home go beyond the typical movie talk. "We just talk about, you know, characters," he explained, adding "It's great to stay creative at home, and then you can bring that into the workspace."

Priyanka and Nick, who married in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018, have been making headlines ever since. In January 2022, they announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

