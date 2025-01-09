It's the era of documentary series and Netflix unveiled the trailer of their next Bollywood-centric docu-series - The Roshans - on Thursday. The docu-series will go deep into the life and stardom of veteran composer Roshan Lal, his sons, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and music composer Rajesh Roshan, and his grandson, actor Hrithik Roshan.



The series will also feature anecdotes from various other film personalities who have been associated with the Roshans.

The Roshans trailer

The trailer begins with Hrithik explaining why their family’s surname changed from Nagrath to Roshan due to his grandfather, Roshan Lal Nagrath. The trailer then shows artists like Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and other celebrities talking about the composer's legacy and how his sons and grandsons have taken the creative talents to greater heights.

Shah Rukh Khan compares Rajesh and Rakesh to Karan-Arjun while Ranbir Kapoor calls Hrithik ‘a phenomenon’ while describing his success after his debut 25 years earlier. Rajesh even jokes that Rakesh is so handsome and street smart that he would ask his friends to stay away from him.



The trailer also highlights the attack on Rakesh Roshan a few months after Hrithik Roshan's debut in 2000 and how Hrithik went from an introvert to a star.



The Roshans will stream on Netflix from January 17.

Announcing the documentary in December, Netflix wrote, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema.”



The Roshan family expressed their excitement and said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honour to showcase our journey to the audience.”

The series has been directed by Shashi Ranjan, who has also co-produced the docu-series.

