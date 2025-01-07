Actresses To Watch Out For In 2025: Alia Bhatt to Pooja Hegde
By: Zeba Khan
Janhvi Kapoor is set for Param Sundari this year after a successful couple of years. She will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Rajeev Khandelwal in Tushar Jalota's directorial.
After Archies, Khushi Kapoor is set to make her solo debut with Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film explores modern love and relationships with a refreshing lens.
Pooja Hegde has an impressive slate of films. She reunites with Vijay for the highly anticipated Thalapathy 69, an action-packed entertainer. She also Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan. She will also headline Retro and has Deva with Shahid Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt is set to redefine action cinema with Alpha, a groundbreaking addition to YRF’s spy universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, this spy thriller sees Alia headlining as the lead, diving into an adrenaline-packed role that blends action with depth.
Ready for the release of her film Game Changer with Ram Charan, Kiara Advani is taking a leap into action-packed cinema with War 2, where she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.
Triptii Dimri has started shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's next with Shahid Kapoor. The actress has given back-to-back hits in 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and others.
