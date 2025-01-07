25 years after Hrithik Roshan left the country in a tizzy with his moves in 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' in his debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, the film is coming back on the big screen. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa....Pyaar Hai marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan back in 2000. It's popularity had launched Hrithik's career in Bollywood and catapulted him to instant stardom.



The film is all set to re-release in PVR INOX across the country on January 10, 2025 as a celebration of its 25 years. Incidentally, January 10 marks as Hrithik's birthday.





About Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Released in January 2000, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the debut of of his son Hrithik Roshan and instantly became a historic blockbuster, propelling him to superstardom. The film also marked the debut for Ameesha Patel and featured Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vrajesh Hirjee amongst others.





Here we go again… pic.twitter.com/2jBJkqfptS — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 7, 2025

The film’s engaging narrative, unforgettable performances, and chart-topping music continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, both in India and around the globe. The music of the film was composed by the legendary music director Rajesh Roshan. The songs also showcased Hrithik's dancing talent and his style and moves were copied by people of all age groups.

Hrithik Roshan expressed happiness on the news of the film's re-release and said, "It's surreal to realise that 25 years have passed since Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai! This milestone is both humbling and motivating, to be blessed with the opportunity to live my dream of being an actor, every day since the last two and a half decades is truly a blessing. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was my first film and will always hold a special place in my heart. I Thank PVR INOX for celebrating the occasion by bringing back the film to theatres.”

Rakesh Roshan, the producer & director of the film, shared, "It's a momentous occasion for me as a producer, director and father that Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai is being celebrated after 25 years. Revisiting the film brings back so many memories, and looking back I feel grateful to the cinema going audience for giving all the love to my film as well as Hrithik. It's hugely rewarding as a filmmaker to hear Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai songs play at events & parties even today. I'm happy to witness the film being celebrated with a re-release coinciding with Hrithik's birthday, it's an incredibly sweet gesture by PVR INOX.”

