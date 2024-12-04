New Delhi

Bollywood has found a newfound love for documentary features. After the success of Angry Young Men and The Romantics, film lovers will be treated to The Roshans. On Thursday, Netflix announced its new docuseries based on the illustrious Roshan family. The first poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, his dad, filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan, and his uncle, composer Rajesh Roshan, was unveiled along with a press release.

For the first time, the series will offer an intimate journey through their lives, exploring three generations of passion, dedication, and outstanding contributions to Hindi cinema.

At the heart of this narrative stands the Maestro and Musical Extraordinaire, the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, aka, Roshan Saab, the revered patriarch who laid the foundation of this artistic dynasty. His indelible mark on the industry resonates through his work and blossoms in the achievements of his descendants — Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan — who have each uniquely shaped the landscape of Indian entertainment as directors, creators, musicians, and actors.

The series has been directed by Shashi Ranjan, who has also co-produced the docuseries with Rakesh Roshan. The series will feature candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who offer their perspectives on the Roshan legacy.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives," said the Roshan family in a joint statement. "The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honour to showcase our journey to the audience.”

Director Shashi Ranjan also shared his experience: "Directing this docuseries has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honour to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go."

The release date of The Roshans is not known yet.