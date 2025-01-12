Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed As On-Screen Cops
By: Zeba Khan
Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani redefined the image of a Bollywood cop. Fearless, relentless, and sharp, Rani’s portrayal of a crime branch officer fighting against child trafficking was nothing short of iconic.
Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into the role of a detective-cum-cop in the suspense thriller Buckingham Murderers. With her sharp investigative skills and captivating screen presence, Kareena brought elegance and intensity to the role, keeping the audience hooked until the very end.
In the gripping crime drama Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha played Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhati. Her role as a determined cop investigating a mysterious case of missing women struck a chord with the audience. Sonakshi’s nuanced performance and no-nonsense attitude in the series proved her versatility.
Priyanka Chopra donned the khaki for Jai Gangajal, sequel to the hit Gangajal film. She aced the role as she brought the needed drama, action and intensity you need to play a cop convincingly.
Shilpa Shetty made a thunderous debut as a cop in Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. Donning the uniform with grace and grit, Shilpa’s action-packed sequences and intense portrayal broke stereotypes.
Deepika Padukone looked in top form as Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She played the cop role with such effortless calm, seriousness and punk, that you often not miss watching Singham on the screen in some moments.
