Despite the chilly weather and fog conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 1.597 million devotees took a dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the ninth day of the Mahakumbh.

As of January 20, over 88.1 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati.

On Tuesday morning, a dense layer of fog engulfed the Prayagraj city with inclement weather conditions in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Prayagraj for today is 11 degrees Celsius with a forecast of fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later in the day.

Amidst the dense fog in the morning, flight operations were normal at the Prayagraj airport.

Thousands of people gathered on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty expressed her immense joy as she arrived in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh, saying that she was excited, hopeful, and extremely happy.

She is on a three-day visit to the Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to ANI, Sudha Murty said, "I am very excited because this is 'Teerthraj'. It (Maha Khumbh) came after 144 years and I am excited, hopeful and extremely happy. I am here for three days."

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

