A massive fire broke out at Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, Zee News reported on Sunday (Jan 19). Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at the Mela site to inspect the area. The CM took an assessment of the situation and reviewed the emergency response measures. As per officials, around 70-80 huts and 8-10 tents were burnt in the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Yogi Adityanath and sought information about the fire incident.

#WATCH | Fire at #MahaKumbhMela2025 | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at the fire incident spot in the #MahaKumbhMela2025



The fire has been brought under control. No causality has been reported.

Ravindra Kumar, DM, Prayagraj said, "The fire broke out at 4.30 pm in sector 19 in the tent of Gita press. The fire spread to the nearby 10 tents. The police and administration team reached the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There is no information of any casualty. The situation is under ccontrol." ADM Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi, said, "A fire broke out at the Geeta Press camp. It is reported that around 70-80 huts and 8-10 tents have been burnt. There are no reports of any casualties. Everyone has been rescued safely. The fire has been extinguished." Speaking to PTI about the cause of fire, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said, "Two-three cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. The fire has been controlled. All people are safe, and no one has been injured. An investigation will be conducted."

Fire tenders are present on the spot. As per UP Police, the fire has been brought under control.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties so far.

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, at least 50 tents gutted in blaze

.#MahaKumbhMela #MahaKumbh #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/dQ45JNUWbB — WION (@WIONews) January 19, 2025

Maha Kumbh and tragedies

The Maha Kumbh Mela, known as the world’s largest spiritual gathering, has a long history marked by tragic incidents, including stampedes. In 1954, one of the deadliest crowd-related disasters occurred during the Kumbh Mela, when over 400 people lost their lives, either getting trampled or drowned. In 2013, during the last Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj (then known as Allahabad), 36 individuals were crushed to death in a stampede.

This year’s Maha Kumbh Mela began on Monday, 13 January. On the first day, over 15 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam to mark the start of the event. Over the course of 45 days, more than 400 million visitors are expected to attend this largest religious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies)