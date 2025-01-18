Abhay Singh, widely known as the ‘IITian Baba,’ recently captured public attention for his journey from being an IIT Bombay graduate to embracing a spiritual life and being at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj. However, reports of his sudden disappearance from Juna Akhara's ashram left the community confused.

Advertisment

Why did ‘IIT Baba’ leave the Maha Kumbh?

A former aerospace engineer, Singh refuted the claims of his disappearance. Speaking to Aaj Tak, he called the reports “false news” and said he was asked to leave the ashram.

Also read: India: BJP claims Kejriwal's car crushed its workers after AAP alleges attack on its supremo

Advertisment

“The operators of the Madi Ashram asked me to leave at night. They think I’ve become famous and might expose something about them, so they claim I’ve gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense," he told Aaj Tak.

Singh also dismissed allegations of mental stress and drug use, questioning the authority of those doubting his mental health. He said, "Who are these psychologists who know my mental state better than me? They should know more than me to give me a certificate."

Also read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Organisers use AI to prevent stampedes, ensure safety of 400mn pilgrims

Advertisment

Abhay Singh also reacted to statements made by Someshwar Puri, a well-known seer from the Juna Akhara, who claimed to be the guru of the IIT Baba. Denying this, Abhay Singh said, "Who said he is my guru? I had already told him there was no guru-disciple relationship between us. Now that I’ve become famous, he’s made himself my guru."

Who is Abhay Singh, the ‘ IIT Bab a’?

Abhay Singh, originally from Haryana, became one of the most talked-about figures of the Maha Kumbh due to his extraordinary journey. After completing a degree in aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay, he earned a Master’s in Design.

Also read: Second Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh set for Jan 29, preparations underway

Despite holding a high-paying job in Canada with a salary of around Rs 3 lakh per month, Singh sought a deeper meaning in life. He eventually turned to spirituality, which he described as his true calling.

For the past six months, Singh has maintained a distance from his family. His father, Karan Singh, a lawyer and former head of the Jhajjar Bar Association, went to the ashram searching for him after hearing of his disappearance but found that Singh had already left for an undisclosed location.

(With inputs from agencies)