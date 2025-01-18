Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was attacked while campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections on Saturday (Jan 18), the party claimed. He was campaigning in his New Delhi constituency when the alleged attack took place.

The ruling party shared a video on the social media platform X of the attack. The video showed a brick thrown at Kejriwal's car while it was moving in the presence of the security.

The post accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack, as it alleged that the rival party has gone "crazy" due to the fear of loss in the upcoming elections.

The party claimed that the BJP candidate Pravesh Verma had sent "goons" to attack the AAP supremo using a brick. It further alleged that the attack was to stop Kejriwal from campaigning.

"BJP, Kejriwal is not going to be scared by this cowardly attack by you. Delhi people will answer you for this," the X post by AAP said.

The Delhi elections are scheduled to be held on February 5, and the result will be out on February 8.

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of the former Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit, from the New Delhi constituency, while BJP has named Parvesh Verma.

BJP's counter-accusation

Soon after the allegations, BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma accused Kejriwal's vehicle of "crushing" two BJP workers. He claimed that the BJP workers were taken to the Lady Hardinge Hospital, and he was going to meet them there.

#WATCH Delhi: On AAP alleging attack on the convoy of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma says, "The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady… pic.twitter.com/63CAwqOVPK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

"The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the workers of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken, and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful..." Parvesh Verma told news agency ANI.

The doctor observing the injured told ANI, "We have seen their injuries and they have injuries on their legs. We have given them first aid and now their X-ray is being conducted..."

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Prashant says, "We have seen their injuries and they have injuries on their legs. We have given them first aid and now their X-ray is being conducted..." https://t.co/dDydKnrTMW pic.twitter.com/QEEQJjmTv1 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

The victims of the incident claimed that Kejriwal signalled his driver to hit them.

"I am a resident of the (New Delhi) constituency. We just went there to ask him about jobs. Arvind Kejriwal signalled the driver of the car to hit us", says Vishal one of the injured after allegedly being hit by the car of Arvind Kejriwal.

