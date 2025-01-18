A local court in India's Kolkata Saturday (Jan 18) found the main accused Sanjoy Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The court added the quantum of punishment will be announced on Monday (Jan 20).

The court ruled that forensic reports pointed to Roy's involvement in the rape and murder of trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital.

The rape case, which happened in August 2024, sparked massive outrage across the country, with the High Court of West Bengal state transferring the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which filed its chargesheet before the sessions court.

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Sealdah convicted Roy under charges of rape, murder, and causing death under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What did the judge say?

Elaborating on the judgement, the additional district and sessions judge said: “And the way you throttled the victim, you can be given death or imprisonment".

“The quantum will be given on Monday. My observation by the evidence given by the CBI . You are sent to jail today," the judge added.

Notably, Roy had initially confessed to the crime but later said he was being framed and was innocent. “I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS is involved,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

CBI's chargesheet

The CBI in its 45-page chargesheet had said in October last year that the victim's blood was found on Roy's jeans and shoes. "His hair and a Bluetooth earpiece that synced with his cellphone were also found from the crime scene," the chargesheet noted

(With inputs from agencies)