Months after the RG Kar case, which triggered widespread outrage across India, a Sealdah court will deliver its verdict on Saturday (Jan 18), on the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata last year.

Ahead of the verdict, the father of the victim said he was ready to wait for five more years for justice, further vowing to keep his fight on.

The 31-year-old trainee medic was raped and murdered in the capital city of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal in August last year, which triggered massive movements and protests across the country.

The body of the deceased doctor was found inside the seminar hall on August 9. The CBI then filed a chargesheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy. Roy was identified as a civic volunteer linked to the Kolkata Police.

'Will not beg'

“Sanjay Roy is a criminal. He will be punished, and whatever the court feels, that punishment will be given to him. We have gone to the High Court and Supreme Court for justice," the victim’s father told The Indian Express, adding, that he is ready to wait for five years more, but “will not beg".

Further, the father of the victim said that he would "snatch" justice if necessary.

He added that for five months, there has been no proper investigation. "The investigation was only for the first three days and then nothing happened. We had never asked for a CBI investigation, but the court had ordered a CBI probe," he said.

The victim’s mother said there was enough evidence to prove Roy guilty, but claimed the investigation was half-done as other suspects allegedly involved were roaming freely.

“Sanjay (Roy) is guilty, and tomorrow’s verdict will be against him. But what about other criminals who are still not caught? I can see them roaming freely. I have seen them loitering in the hospital. So, the investigation is half-done," she told Indian news agency PTI.

